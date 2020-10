Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly born common sea dragons (Phyllopteryx taeniolatus) are seen at a fishtank of the Poema del Mar Aquarium, in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Spain.

A total of 24 common sea dragons, endemic to Australia, have been born at the aquarium to become the first ever common sea dragon born and growing in captivity in Europe.

An undated handout photo made available by the Poema del Mar Aquarium of a common seadragon (Phyllopteryx taeniolatus) male carrying eggs attached to his tail at a fishtank of the Poema del Mar Aquarium, in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria island, Spain. EPA-EFE/POEMA DEL MAR / HANDOUT

Via EPA-EFE/ANGEL MEDINA G.

