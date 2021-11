Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by Sea- Watch, a civil sea rescue organisation, shows a migrant being rescued at sea by vessel Sea Watch 4.

The vessel rescued 107 migrants and is asking for a port to disembark with 483 migrants rescued in previous rescue operations.

EPA-EFE/Suzanne de Carrasco

See also: 349 Migrants Reach Lampedusa In Six Landings