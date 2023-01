Reading Time: < 1 minute

Carabinieri and scientific police officers work on the facade of the Italian Senate after it was defaced in protest by ‘Ultima Generazione’ (Last Generation) activists in Rome, Italy, 02 January 2023.

A group of environmental activists threw paint on the facade of the Italian Senate in Rome on 02 January morning.

The carabinieri intervened and detained five Last Generation activists, whose position is under investigation.

Via EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

