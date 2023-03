Reading Time: < 1 minute

Irish singer-songwriter Sharon Corr performs on the occasion of Ireland’s Week at Metro Madrid for the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, in Madrid, Spain.

Corr is best known as a member of the pop-rock band The Corrs, which she co-founded in 1990 with her elder brother Jim and younger sisters Caroline and Andrea.

Ireland’s Week at Metro Madrid runs from the 13 to 19 March.

Photo: EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

