Miriam Adelson, mourns next to the grave of her husband philanthropist and businessman Sheldon Adelson during his funeral, in Jerusalem, 15 January 2021.

Adelson, the billionaire mogul and power broker who built a casino empire spanning from Las Vegas to China and became a singular force in domestic and international politics has died after a long illness, on 11 January 2021 at the age of 87.

EPA-EFE/OREN BEN HAKOON / ISRAEL HAYOM

