Artists wear costumes during a presentation of the show ‘Gigantes Sonhadores’ (Giant dreamers) at a school in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 March 2021. The show featuring stilts, unicycles, and acrobatics was inspired by popular stories of enchanted beings and ancestral spirits that underlie popular celebrations in the country, such as the carnival. ‘Gigantes Sonhadores’ was presented at the school under strict COVID-19 safety measures and can be viewed online from 26 March, the day of its premiere.
Photo Story – ‘Gigantes Sonhadores’ (Giant dreamers) at a school in Rio de Janeiro
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story – Police evacuate Binnenhof and Plein in The HagueCDE News26th March 2021
-
Brazil hits record 100,000 coronavirus cases in a dayCDE News26th March 2021
-
Photo Story – ‘Night of Solidarity’ at Place de la Republique, ParisCDE News26th March 2021
-
Photo Story – Fire at COVID Hospital in MumbaiCDE News26th March 2021
-
Photo Story: Unpublished painting depicting Italian poet Dante Alighieri in OrvietoCDE News26th March 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News25th March 2021