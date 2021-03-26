Photo Story – ‘Gigantes Sonhadores’ (Giant dreamers) at a school in Rio de Janeiro

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Artists wear costumes during a presentation of the show ‘Gigantes Sonhadores’ (Giant dreamers) at a school in a favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25 March 2021. The show featuring stilts, unicycles, and acrobatics was inspired by popular stories of enchanted beings and ancestral spirits that underlie popular celebrations in the country, such as the carnival. ‘Gigantes Sonhadores’ was presented at the school under strict COVID-19 safety measures and can be viewed online from 26 March, the day of its premiere.

VIA EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Like this: Like Loading...