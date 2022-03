Reading Time: < 1 minute

Five ancient Egyptian tombs were uncovered in Saqqara during excavations carried out at the area located on the north-eastern side of the King Merenre Pyramid in the Saqqara necropolis. The stony tombs are from the Old Kingdom (c. 2700–2200 BC) and First Intermediate (c. 2181–2055 BC) periods.

Mostafa Waziri, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) in Egypt, said they are in good conservation condition and belonged to top officials.

Photo EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI