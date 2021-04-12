Photo Story – Sikh pilgrims leave for Pakistan, in Amritsar

Sikh devotees wave sitting inside a bus as they leave for the border to cross over to Pakistan to take part in Visakhi festival religious festivities, in Amritsar, India, 12 April 2021. Sikh pilgrims will visit Sikh shrines in Pakistan to pay obeisance and to take part in Visakhi festival celebrations. On Visakhi Day of 1699 AD, Guru Gobind Singh ji, the tenth Sikh Guru or Master organized the Sikhs under one order called The ‘Khalsa Panth’. The Visakhi festival also marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year.
VIA EPA-EFE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH