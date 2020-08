Reading Time: < 1 minute

A huge sinkhole in the parking lot of the abandoned and closed ‘Mineral Beach’ at the Dead Sea, Israel.

The beach was closed to the public after the appearance of the large sinkhole.

A huge sinkhole in the parking lot of the abandoned and closed 'Mineral Beach' at the Dead Sea, Israel, 25 August 2020.

Insurance companies in Israel struggle to insure land on the banks of the Dead Sea due to the rising problem caused by the retreat of the Dead Sea water line, which results in serious economic damage to one of the largest tourism sites in Israel.

A sinkhole in a road near the abandoned and closed ‘Ein Gedi Beach’ at the Dead Sea, Israel, 25 August 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

