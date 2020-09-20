Photo Story: Six Tropical Systems swirl around two oceans

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture made available during the weekend by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows six Tropical Systems swirl around two oceans on the morning of 14 September 2020.

NOAA’s GOES-East satellite spotted six active tropical systems spanning the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there were 5 named storms—Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky—in the Atlantic. In the eastern Pacific, Karina is churning up the waters. This is the first time since 1971 that there have been five named storms, all at once, in the Atlantic Basin.

Via EPA-EFE/NOAA HANDOUT

