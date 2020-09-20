Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: Six Tropical Systems swirl around two oceans

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture made available during the weekend by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows six Tropical Systems swirl around two oceans on the morning of 14 September 2020.

NOAA’s GOES-East satellite spotted six active tropical systems spanning the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there were 5 named storms—Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky—in the Atlantic. In the eastern Pacific, Karina is churning up the waters. This is the first time since 1971 that there have been five named storms, all at once, in the Atlantic Basin.

Via EPA-EFE/NOAA HANDOUT

