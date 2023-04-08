Photo Story: Snowstorm hits Abruzzo as Italy prepares for cold Easter

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of snow-covered area after a storm of wind and snow in Rovere, Rocca di Mezzo, Abruzzo district, central Italy, 08 April 2023.

Italian weather forecasters said that Easter Sunday and Monday will be colder and in many cases wetter than Christmas Day was.

“It will just be sunny in the morning, and there will be scattered showers and many thunderstorms in the afternoon,” said the meteorologists at iLMeteo.it.

Maximum temperatures have already dropped by 5-10 degrees Celsius while minimums are down below zero in the Po Valley and elsewhere with late frosts across much of the country.

Photo: EPA-EFE/EMANUELE VALERI

