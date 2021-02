Reading Time: < 1 minute

People take selfie at snow covered area of Sawfar village eastern Beirut, Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese meteorology authority, Lebanon is under the effect of a snowstorm for several days, as snow covered most mountain villages with a steep drop in temperature.

A view of snow covered area of Sawfar village eastern Beirut, Lebanon.

Via EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...