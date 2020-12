Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman walks with her children through the snow in Washington Square Park after a nor’easter snowstorm hits New York, USA.

A major snowstorm is passing over the north-eastern portion of the United States overnight and as much as 2 feet / 0.6 meters of snow expected in some areas.

A worker shovels snow in front of a portion of the Grace Church after a snow storm hits New York, USA.

A man sits alone Central Park in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/Peter Foley

A man tries to clear snow off his car near Union Square after a snow storm hit New York, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

