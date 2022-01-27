Photo Story: Snowstorm in Jerusalem

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk during snowstorm in Jerusalem, Israel, during a regional winter storm called ‘Elpis’ that has also affected Turkey and Greece.

Winter storm Elpis brought piles of snow to northern Israel and Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, with 15-20 cm expected in Israel’s capital, according to the Israel Meteorological Service (IMS).

Watch the beautiful snow falling right now at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. ❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/iH7N6fbWj1 — Elad Strohmayer (@EladStr) January 26, 2022

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion decided to cancel school for all students in Jerusalem on Thursday and advised all residents to stay indoors on Wednesday evening and to avoid going out for nonessential purposes.

My mom sent me THIS

a SNOW

A SNOW IN JERUSALEM pic.twitter.com/FPTCrp9xCx — Leight 😮‍💨 (@J_Leight) January 26, 2022

Photo: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN