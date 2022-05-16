Photo Story: Somalia’s new president elected by 327 people

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reacts after being elected as the new president of Somalia by Somali members of parliament in the presidential elections in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia.Voting took place at Mogadishu’s fortified airport only involving the country’s 329 members of parliament, following long delays.

He defeated the current president, Mohamed Abudallahi Farmajo, who has been in office since 2017.

The ballot was limited to Somalia’s 328 MPs due to security concerns over holding a wider election, and one of them did not cast a vote.

Mr Mohamud received 214 votes, defeating Mr Farmajo who won 110 votes.

Three MPs are reported to have spoiled their ballots.

Photo: EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME