Photo Story: Sotheby’s Preview of Full Dinosaur Skeleton Auction

Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s Global Head of Science and Popular Culture, walks past a full skeleton of a Gorgosaurus dinosaur on display at Sotheby’s auction house as part of a preview of an upcoming Natural History auction in New York, New York, USA.

The dinosaur fossil, which is almost 10 feet (3 meters) tall and is one of the only full skeletons to be offered for sale since 1997, will be auctioned on 28 July 2022 in New York and is expected to sell for an estimated five to eight million dollars (4.8 to 7.8 million Euro).

Via EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE