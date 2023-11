Reading Time: < 1 minute

South Korean Culture Minister Yoo In-chon (R) poses for a photo with Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg (L) after signing a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation between the two nations at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul, South Korea, 06 November 2023.

epa10960089 South Korean Culture Minister Yoo In-chon (R) poses for a photo with Malta’s Foreign Minister Ian Borg (L) after signing a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation between the two nations at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul, South Korea, 06 November 2023. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Photo: EPA-EFE/YONHAP

