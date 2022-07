Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated handout photo made available by the Republic of Korea Air Force shows a South Korean KA-1 fighter (top) and two US A-10 anti-tank aircraft fly in formation during a joint drill, in the skies over South Korea.

The five-day Buddy Wing exercise between South Korean and U.S. air forces, which began on 11 July, focuses on the allies’ capability to carry out joint air support operations.

Via EPA-EFE/ROK AIR FORCE