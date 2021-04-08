Photo Story, Spain

Photo Story – Spanish far-right party VOX campaign kicks off in Vallecas

Spanish National Police members clash with protesters during Spanish far-right party VOX’s regional election kick-off campaign rally in Vallecas, Madrid, Spain, 07 April 2021. Madrid will hold regional elections on 04 May 2021 to elect the 12th Assembly of the Community of Madrid.

VIA EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

