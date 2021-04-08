Spanish National Police members clash with protesters during Spanish far-right party VOX’s regional election kick-off campaign rally in Vallecas, Madrid, Spain, 07 April 2021. Madrid will hold regional elections on 04 May 2021 to elect the 12th Assembly of the Community of Madrid.
Photo Story – Spanish far-right party VOX campaign kicks off in Vallecas
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
You may want to read...
-
Photo Story – Holocaust Remembrance DayCDE News8th April 2021
-
Photo Story – Anti-government protesters face charges of lese majeste, ThailandCDE News8th April 2021
-
Photo Story: Heavy snow in Barrea, ItalyCDE News8th April 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News7th April 2021
-
Photo Story: Vietnamese with a Lego collection of over 2 million bricksCDE News7th April 2021
-
Photo Story – Daily life in Genoa amid the pandemicCDE News7th April 2021