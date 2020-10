Reading Time: < 1 minute

View of the training ship of the Spanish Navy ‘Juan Sebastian de Elcano’, in the bay of the southern Chilean city of Punta Arenas, in the Strait of Magellan, Chile.

The Spanish Navy training ship ‘Juan Sebastian de Elcano’ entered through the Strait of Magellan to the bay of the Chilean city of Punta Arenas, where on 21 October the fifth centenary of the European discovery of that interoceanic passage.

Via EPA-EFE/Jose Miguel Cardenas Cerda

