Photo Story: Speakers of parliaments of the EU countries visit Polish Ukrainian border in Dorohusk

Parliamentary Speakers of the European Union countries Eløbieta Witek (2-R) of Poland, Inara Murniece (3-L) of Latvia, Christine Schwarz Fuchs (R) of Austria, Eliane Tillieux (L) of Belgium and Anita Dimitriu (2-L) of Cyprus during their visist at the Polish-Ukrainian border in Dorohusk, eastern Poland, 20 April 2022.

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 2.86 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard has reported on 20 April morning.

Via EPA-EFE/RAFAL GUZ