An undated handout photo made available by the Royal Collection Trust of an English Sparkling Wine to celebrate the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The vintage sparkling wine is a classic blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, made exclusively from hand-picked fruit grown on vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

Via EPA-EFE/The Royal Collection Trust