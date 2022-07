Reading Time: < 1 minute

The train with the “Wybicki’s Locomotive” enters the main railway station in Poznan, Poland, 11 July 2022.

Jozef Wybicky was the author of “Mazurek Dabrowskiego”, which was adopted as the Polish national anthem in 1927.

The dedicated train is one of the events within the celebration of the anniversary of the uprising and the proclamation of “Dabrowski’s Mazurka” as the anthem of the Republic of Poland.

Via EPA-EFE/Jakub Kaczmarczyk