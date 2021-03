Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sri Lankan Air Force soldiers stand guard as the Indian air force helicopter display team perform during the rehearsal on Sri Lanka air force 70th-anniversary air show in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The 70th Anniversary Air Show of the Sri Lanka Air Force will be held on March 3 in collaboration with the Indian Air Force.

Via EPA-EFE/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

