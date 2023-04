Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police and Fire Department officers inspect the site of an accident between the car of SS Lazio captain Ciro Immobile (not pictured) and a tram on the Giacomo Matteotti Bridge in Rome, Italy, 16 April 2023.

The accident involved eight people including Immobile, his two daughters, and tram passengers who were taken to hospital for examination. The player, ‘a little sore in the arm’, spoke to police claiming the tram had run a red light.

Via EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

