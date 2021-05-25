Photo Story

Photo Story – Stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Israeli security personnel inspecting the body of a Palestinian who was shot dead while carrying out a stabbing attack near the Israeli Police Headquarters, in Jerusalem, 24 May 2021. MDA ‘Magen David Adom’, Israel’s National Emergency Pre-Hospital Medical and Blood Services Organization, reported that two Israelis were injured in the attack, one seriously.

VIA EPA-EFE/Yonatan Sindel