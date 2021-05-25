Israeli security personnel inspecting the body of a Palestinian who was shot dead while carrying out a stabbing attack near the Israeli Police Headquarters, in Jerusalem, 24 May 2021. MDA ‘Magen David Adom’, Israel’s National Emergency Pre-Hospital Medical and Blood Services Organization, reported that two Israelis were injured in the attack, one seriously.
Reading Time: < 1 minute
-
Photo Story – Cyclone Yaas expected to hit Indian eastern coastlineCDE News25th May 2021
-
EPA’s Eye in the Sky: Seoul, South KoreaCDE News25th May 2021
-
CDE News Views – This Day in PhotosCDE News24th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Blooming daffodils field near MontreuxCDE News24th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Egyptian aid to GazaCDE News24th May 2021
-
Photo Story – Protest outside Emirates Stadium, LondonCDE News24th May 2021
-
-
-
Photo Story: Tourists return to NaplesCDE News24th May 2021