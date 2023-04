Reading Time: < 1 minute

Star Wars fans dressed as Din Djarin from The Mandalorian (L) and Captain Rex (R) arrive at ExCeL convention centre to attend Star Wars Celebration event in London, Britain.

Star Wars Celebration is an international annual event that sees major announcements, cast guests, panels and merchandise trading that runs between 7 and 10 April.

Via EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

