A demonstrator holds a candle and a sign reading ‘We are not the Virus your Racism is’ as hundreds of protestors gather during a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Candlelight Vigil in Alhambra, California, USA.

This protest and vigil rally against anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander racism took place following the death of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, killed during a shooting spree at three metro Atlanta massage parlours on 16 March 2021.

A couple of demonstrators react to a speech in each other arms as hundreds of protesters gather during a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Candlelight Vigil in Alhambra, California, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

