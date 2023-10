Reading Time: < 1 minute

Elevated water level around the harbour in Soenderborg in Southern Jutland, Denmark.

Storm Babet sweeps across northern parts of Europe, including Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Germany with heavy rains causing flash floods and strong winds.

Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) issued a warning of gale-force winds, heavy rain and elevated water levels.

Via EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group