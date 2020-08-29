Photo Story: Storm warnings issued in Balearic Islands

A lighting is seen in the distance as seen from Andratx, Mallorca, Spain, 29 August 2020.
Orange and yellow warnings have been issued in Balearic Islands due to rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the day.
Via EPA-EFE/CATI CLADERA
