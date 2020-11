Heartbreaking footage of Joseph’s mother screaming for lost baby as dinghy sinks Heartbreaking footage of a mother screaming that she has lost her baby as a migrant boat sinks in t...

Photo Story: Stormy weather over Gaza City Lightning lights up the sky over Gaza sea during a storm in Gaza City, on Sunday 15 November 2020. ...

Photo Story: The swim of the ‘Walruses’ in Warsaw Ice swimmers known as 'Walruses' swim in the Vistula River in Warsaw, Poland, 15 November 2020. ...

God entrusts talent to each one according to his or her abilities. Use it for good – Pope Francis On the penultimate Sunday of the liturgical year, Pope Francis reflected on the Parable of the Tale...

Australia forecasts prolonged wildfire seasons, more droughts from climate change Australia’s climate will continue to warm, resulting in prolonged wildfire seasons and less rain in...

Photo Story: Wedding ceremony amid coronavirus pandemic in Kenya A Kenyan newly wed couple pose for a photo while at a photo session during their wedding ceremony i...

Peru’s interim president resigns after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths Peru’s interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the country’s political parties d...

Covid virus was circulating in Italy as early as September 2019 The SarsCov2 virus was circulating in Italy as early as September 2019, therefore well before what ...

Lithuania to turn exhibition centre into makeshift hospital as COVID-19 cases soar Lithuania’s capital Vilnius is preparing to set up a 700-bed makeshift hospital in its largest exhi...

Copper theft cripples South Africa’s railways, leaving commuters waiting Hloni Doporo stands on a platform in Soweto's Orlando Station, waiting for a train that may never c...

Business failure rate in Ireland surprisingly low, but a surge is expected For many businesses in Ireland, the recent imposition of a new round of strict measures to control ...

Western Sahara, an old conflict on the verge of explosion A dispute over Western Sahara threatens to result in a new round of conflict between Morocco and th...

Photo Story: Anti-government protests continue in Lima There were more clashes between Police and demonstrators during a protest against the new governmen...

Photo Story: Cow Worship Day in Nepal A family bows in front of a cow during the 'Gai Puja', also known as the Cow Worship Day, as part o...

Czech Republic reports decline in the number of COVID-19 The Czech Republic has reported a further decline in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths f...

A look at RCEP, the Asia-Pacific world’s biggest trade deal Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies concluded talks on Sunday and sign what could become the world’s lar...

China finds coronavirus on packaging of Saudi shrimp The western Chinese city of Lanzhou said it had detected the new coronavirus on the packaging of a ...

Photo Story: Taiwan lights up 3D Christmas tree A 3D Christmas tree shines in Banciao, New Taipei City, Taiwan. The 36-meter tree will lig...

Elderly Spaniards disinherit their children after being abandoned to lonely lockdowns Thousands of elderly Spaniards are taking the vengeful step of disinheriting their children if they...