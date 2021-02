Reading Time: < 1 minute

Abdumaleek Hassan, 16, poses for a portrait after attending a street corner training in screen printing art organized by the Abolore Shobayo art Foundation in Oshodi district of Lagos, Nigeria, 15 February 2021. Street College engages homeless children to learn graphic and other arts, as part of the Abolore Shobayo art Foundation’s programs organized to take them off the streets in one of the notorious places in Lagos where gangsterism is a daily culture.

EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

