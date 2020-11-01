Photo Story: Strict measures for All Saints’ Day in Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Graves decorated with flowers at La Almudena cemetery on the occasion of the All Saints’ Day, when Spaniards traditionally visit the graves of their deceased loved ones, in Madrid, Spain, 01 November 2020.

Three hundred agents of the Municipal Police of Madrid, supported by three drones with camera and speakers, watch during the long weekend of All Saints because special measures have been taken,.

The measures include capacity limited to 50 percent and up to six people visiting one tomb.

Police guard at the entrance to La Almudena cemetery on the occasion of the All Saints’ Day, where Spaniards traditionally visit the graves of their deceased loved ones, 01 November 2020.. EPA-EFE/Mariscal

A man wearing a mask sits on a tomb at La Almudena cemetery on All Saints’ Day, when Spaniards traditionally visit the graves of their deceased loved ones. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Via EPA-EFE

