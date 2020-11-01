Photo Story: Strict measures for All Saints’ Day in Spain

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Graves decorated with flowers at La Almudena cemetery on the occasion of the All Saints’ Day, when Spaniards traditionally visit the graves of their deceased loved ones, in Madrid, Spain, 01 November 2020.
Three hundred agents of the Municipal Police of Madrid, supported by three drones with camera and speakers, watch during the long weekend of All Saints because special measures have been taken,.
The measures include capacity limited to 50 percent and up to six people visiting one tomb.
Police guard at the entrance to La Almudena cemetery on the occasion of the All Saints’ Day, where Spaniards traditionally visit the graves of their deceased loved ones, 01 November 2020.. EPA-EFE/Mariscal
A man wearing a mask sits on a tomb at La Almudena cemetery on All Saints’ Day, when Spaniards traditionally visit the graves of their deceased loved ones. EPA-EFE/MARISCAL
Via EPA-EFE
1st November 2020
People enjoy outdoor dining at a Shopping mall in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Further coronavirus restrictions were eased in metropolitan Melbourne with restaurants and hotels reopening for business as cases of the coronavirus dipped.
...
1st November 2020
Whenever President Donald Trump is confronted with polls he does not like, especially the torrent of national data showing him trailing Democratic challenger Joe Biden in public support, the president's response is usually the same: Fake news.
If...
1st November 2020
1st November 2020
A family eats in large inflatable bubble as part of a performance by artistic group Cirk La Putyka called 'Isolation' in Prague, Czech Republic.
The Czech Republic recorded a rise in the COVID-19 disease resulting in the government to impose a se...
1st November 2020
South Korea said on Sunday it will expand its mandatory mask policy to spas, wedding halls and other places as part of new social distancing rules aimed at preparing for a prolonged COVID-19 outbreak.
While South Korea has managed to contain the ...
1st November 2020
Swedes have almost abandoned cash as a means of payment with only 9 percent having used notes or coins for their most recent purchase and instead relying on cards and digital payments, a survey this week by the central bank showed.
Cash use has b...
1st November 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted hundreds of lawsuits over how people can cast their ballots in the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
A record number of Americans have voted already, according...
1st November 2020
A photo made with a drone shows rescue workers and people searching for survivors at a collapsed building after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake originating in the Aegean Sea, hit the area in Izmir, Turkey, 01 November 2020.
According to media reports,...
1st November 2020
Lewis Hamilton's reign of dominance continued at Imola with his ninth race win of the 2020 season, as team-mate Valtteri Bottas came in second. It was the perfect result for Mercedes, who clinched a seventh consecutive Constructors' Championship wit...
1st November 2020
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) will choose a new leader in mid-January, the party's general secretary said on Saturday after a Dec. 4 party congress was postponed due to the resurgent coronavirus pandemic.
The decisio...
