Photo Story: Students protest against distance learning and the postponement of high schools reopening in the Lazio region

Lessons and outdoor assembly against distance learning (Didattica a Distanza, DAD) organized by the students of the ‘Righi’ high school inside Villa Borghese, in Rome.

Secondary school students in Lazio region will continue distance learning after Lazio Region President Nicola Zingaretti signed an order to postpone the reopening of high schools to 18 January 2021, given an increase in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection curve.

Italian Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said on the day that she was worried about the fact that most of Italy’s high school students have still not been able to return to their classrooms.

EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

