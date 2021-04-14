Photo Story

Photo Story – Supplies for flood victims arrive in East Timor

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Workers unload aid supplies donated by the Australian to flood victims from a military airplane at Nicolau Lobato International Airport in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 14 April 2021. More than 170 people were recently killed and dozens went missing in Indonesia and East Timor following floods and landslides caused by torrential rains.

VIA EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

You may want to read...

%d bloggers like this: