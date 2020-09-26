Photo Story: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at the US Capitol

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
The casket of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by an armed services body bearer team through the Rotunda to Statuary Hall in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 September 2020.
Justice Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, is the first woman to lie in state at the US Capitol.
US media is reporting that Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett, a favourite of social conservatives, to be the new Supreme Court justice.
The president’s decision is to be revealed at the White House on Saturday.
She would replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last Friday.
The nomination will touch off a bitter Senate fight to get her confirmed as November’s White House election looms.