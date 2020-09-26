Photo Story: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state at the US Capitol

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The casket of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is carried by an armed services body bearer team through the Rotunda to Statuary Hall in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 September 2020.

Justice Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, is the first woman to lie in state at the US Capitol.

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall in the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 25 September 2020. United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on 18 September 2020 at the age of 87. Justice Ginsburg, also known as RBG, took office on 10 August 1993 after an appointment by then US President Bill Clinton. She was the oldest of the nine serving supreme court judges at the time of her death. EPA-EFE/Erin SCHAFF / POOL

US media is reporting that Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett, a favourite of social conservatives, to be the new Supreme Court justice.

The president’s decision is to be revealed at the White House on Saturday.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in state in Statuary Hall of the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/Erin SCHAFF / POOL

She would replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last Friday.

The nomination will touch off a bitter Senate fight to get her confirmed as November’s White House election looms.

A handout photo provided by the University of Notre Dame Law School shows potential US Supreme Court nominee and current US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett teaching a class at Notre Dame Law School in South Bend, Indiana, USA, on 11 April 2013 (issued 23 September 2020). EPA-EFE/MATT CASHORE / UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME LAW SCHOOL HANDOUT

Via EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW/CBS News

