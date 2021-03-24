Photo Story – Supreme Court trial against Catalonian MP Nuet for disobedience

British should get their summer holiday in Europe, Ryanair’s O’Leary says Ryanair is reasonably confident that British tourists will be taking holidays across Europe in ...

BioNTech investigating packaging issue affecting Hong Kong, Macau Germany's BioNTech said it was investigating a packaging issue in one production batch that has pro...

Queen becomes great grandmother for 10th time Zara and Mike Tindall have announced the birth of a son, who they have named Lucas Philip Tinda...

Italian authorities discover 29 million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses Italian authorities have discovered 29 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine that had bee...

UPDATED: Angela Merkel backtracks on Easter lockdown after uproar Chancellor Angela Merkel ditched a plan agreed on Tuesday for an extended Easter holiday to try...

UPDATED: Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially re-floated, port agent says The giant container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than a day has been par...

Pope orders salary cuts for cardinals, clerics, to save jobs of ordinary employees Pope Francis has ordered cardinals to take a 10 percent pay cut and reduced the salaries of oth...

Poland reports almost 30,000 new daily coronavirus cases, a record Poland reported a record 29,978 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday as the government prepares...

Capitalism and greed gave Britain its vaccine success, PM Johnson says Capitalism and greed gave Britain its success in vaccinating its population, Prime Minister Boris J...