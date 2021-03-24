Photo Story

Photo Story – Supreme Court trial against Catalonian MP Nuet for disobedience

Catalonian MP Joan Josep Nuet (L, front), of republican and pro-independence ERC party, arrives for the trial against him at Spain’s Supreme Court in Madrid, Spain, 24 March 2021. Nuet faces the charge of disobedience for allowing laws paving the way for the referendum deemed unconstitutional, leading to the illegal declaration of Catalonia’s independence.

VIA EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Jimenez

