Photo Story: Swedish Armed Forces beefs up presence on Gotland

An armoured vehicle and an aircraft of the Swedish Armed Forces within a ‘high readiness action’ that was initiated by the Swedish Armed Forces in the Baltic Sea region, in Gotland, Sweden.

Media reports cited Swedish officials describing Russian and NATO activities in the region as a ‘deteriorating security situation’ on which with their armed forces are now reacting with increased surveillance by naval and air patrols.

A handout photo made available by the Swedish Armed Forces shows naval and air patrols within a ‘high readiness action’ that was initiated by the Swedish Armed Forces in the Baltic Sea region, in Gotland, Sweden.

Swedish Armed Forces shows ground forces patrolling within a ‘high readiness action’ that was initiated by the Swedish Armed Forces in the Baltic Sea region, in Gotland, Sweden.

Via EPA-EFE/JOEL THUNGREN / Swedish Armed Forces

