Papal Swiss Guards during the swearing-in ceremony at the San Damaso Courtyard in Vatican City, on Sunday 04 October 2020.

The ceremony commemorates the 147 Swiss Guards who died defending Pope Clement VII in 1527 during the Sack of Rome.

The swearing-in ceremony for new Swiss Guards usually takes place on and around 06 May but was postponed this year due to the coronavirus restrictions in Italy.

Papal Swiss Guards stand at attention during the swearing-in ceremony at the San Damaso Courtyard in Vatican City.

Papal Swiss Guards take the oath during the swearing-in ceremony at the San Damaso Courtyard in Vatican City on Sunday.

Via EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

