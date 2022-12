Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Mariner’s statue from the Avenue of Fountains dressed as Santa Claus, in Szczecin, Poland, was dressed up as Santa Claus in preparation for the Christmas celebrations. The city’s symbol invites visitors to the Szczecin Christmas Market, which begins on 02 December.

Via EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first