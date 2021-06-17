Photo Story – Tamil asylum-seeker family reunites in Australia

Supporters of the Tamil asylum-seeker Murugappan family hold signs at Perth airport, in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 15 June 2021 (issued 16 June 2021). Nades Murugappan and his Australian-born daughter Kopika, six years old, are to be reunited with wife Priya and younger daughter Tharrnicaa, who was rushed to Perth to be treated for pneumonia and sepsis. The Tamil asylum-seeker family have been detained on Christmas Island for the past two years. On 15 June, Australia’s Federal Government announced it allowed the Sri Lankan asylum seeker family to live in Perth in a community detention placement, while their youngest child is being treated in the nearby Perth Children’s Hospital.
VIA EPA-EFE/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT