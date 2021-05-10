Tourists ride camels in the Tengger Desert, near Zhongwei city, at the borders of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia autonomous regions, 01 May 2021 (issued 10 May 2021). Tengger Desert is an arid natural region that lies on the southern edge of the massive Gobi Desert and covers about 36,700 square kilometers. It is the fourth largest desert in China.
VIA EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Tourists ride camels in the Tengger Desert, near Zhongwei city, at the borders of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia autonomous regions, 01 May 2021 (issued 10 May 2021). Tengger Desert is an arid natural region that lies on the southern edge of the massive Gobi Desert and covers about 36,700 square kilometers. It is the fourth largest desert in China.
Tourists ride camels in the Tengger Desert, near Zhongwei city, at the borders of Inner Mongolia and Ningxia autonomous regions, 01 May 2021 (issued 10 May 2021). Tengger Desert is an arid natural region that lies on the southern edge of the massive Gobi Desert and covers about 36,700 square kilometers. It is the fourth largest desert in China.