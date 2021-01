Reading Time: < 1 minute

Delegates take part in a preparatory session of the 13th National Congress of Vietnam’s Communist Party (VCP), in Hanoi, Vietnam 25 January 2021.

The VCP’s 13th congress, which runs from 25 January through to 02 February at the National Convention Center in Hanoi, will choose the party’s new leadership.

EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY

