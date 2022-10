Reading Time: < 1 minute

A street with damaged cars and debris that were dragged by floods, in the aftermath of a flood in Aghia Pelagia, Heraklion, Crete island, Greece, 16 October 2022.

House and shop owners started to remove mud and debris from their properties that were carried by the rushing waters, while a government task force visits the area to inspect the damage caused by flash floods.

Photo: EPA-EFE/NIKOS CHALKIADAKIS

