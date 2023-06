Reading Time: < 1 minute

A cat is shown during the American Winner Show in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The American Winner Show Brazilian edition is the biggest feline event in America, with the presence of more than two hundred and fifty cats of more than twenty one different breeds with participants from Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Italy.

ViaEPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

