Photos from the Museum of Happiness and Illusion – Be Happy! Museum, located in the Reduta Shopping Center in Warsaw, Poland.

On the area of 800 sqm, there are facilities next to which social media enthusiasts can take photos for sites like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Via EPA-EFE/ALBERT ZAWADA

