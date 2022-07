Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two photos of the Serchio river, one of the prime rivers of Tuscany region, central Italy, crossing under La Maddalena bridge, near Lucca , in a file photo in November 2021 (top) and in July 2022 (bottom) empty of water, in Borgo a Mozzano, Italy, 11 July 2022.

In Italy, 2022 year is the hottest year ever with a situation of severe drought due to 45 percent less rain.

Via EPA-EFE/Fabio Muzzi