Britain’s William, Prince of Wales (L) and Catherine, Princess of Wales (C), talk with actor Rami Malek (R) at the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

William and his wife, Kate, attempted to keep the spotlight on climate and other causes they champion on their first overseas trip since taking on the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth in September.

Via EPA-EFE/DAVID L. RYAN / POOL

