Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman looks at one of the artworks exhibited during the opening ceremony of Estampa art fair at Ifema convention and exhibition grounds, in Madrid, Spain.

Estampa was the first art fair organized since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 artists’ work and some 70 art galleries attended the fair that ran until 11 April.

Via EPA-EFE/Mariscal

Like this: Like Loading...