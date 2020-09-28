Photo Story: The exhibition ‘Space design’ in Space museum in Moscow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitor examine designs of the fist Russian space designer Galina Balashova during the exhibition ‘Space design’ in Space museum in Moscow, Russia.

Galina Balashova for almost three decades was the only designer who designed the interiors of the Soyuz spacecraft, the Salyut and Mir orbital stations, the lunar orbital spacecraft and the Soviet reusable shuttle Buran.

A visitor examines designs of the fist Russian space designer Galina Balashova during the exhibition ‘Space design’ in Space museum in Moscow, Russia.

A visitor examines fitting and assembly tools for work in open space made by Saint Petersburg State Academy of Arts named after A.L. Stieglitz during the exhibition ‘Space design’ in Space museum in Moscow, Russia.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Like this: Like Loading...