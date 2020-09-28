Photo Story: The exhibition ‘Space design’ in Space museum in Moscow

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Visitor examine designs of the fist Russian space designer Galina Balashova during the exhibition ‘Space design’ in Space museum in Moscow, Russia.
Galina Balashova for almost three decades was the only designer who designed the interiors of the Soyuz spacecraft, the Salyut and Mir orbital stations, the lunar orbital spacecraft and the Soviet reusable shuttle Buran.